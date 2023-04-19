Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

First Strange New Worlds Season 2 teaser features new characters + the return of Klingons

Published

Strange New Worlds Season 2 teaser trailer featuring new characters & the return of Klingons
Paramount+

Strange New Worlds Season 2 teaser trailer + poster art

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is beaming back to Paramount+ on June 15th for the series’ second season. On Wednesday, the streaming service dropped a new teaser trailer, featuring clips from the upcoming season — with a few notable inclusions.

The trailer starts with Rebecca Romijn‘s Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One) voicing over glimpses from the episodes coupled with The Postal Service’s “Such Great Heights”.

“In the mystery and vastness of space, we’ve come together. So many crewmembers from so many planets. Everyone on their own journey.”

Some of the visuals include series newcomers Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk, Carol Kane as Chief Engineer Pelia, a potential budding romance between La’an (Christina Chong) and Kirk, Spock (Ethan Peck) taking command of the Enterprise, and the return of more classic looking Klingons.

Check out the trailer for yourself along with some screencaps below.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season 2 teaser trailer

Klingons are back! And more teaser screencaps

Klingons!
Klingons!
Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk
Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk
"I would like the ship to go. Now."
“I would like the ship to go. Now.”
Ethan Peck as Spock
Ethan Peck as Spock
Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh and Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk
Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh and Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk

Season 2 teaser poster

Along with the new teaser trailer, Paramount+ also revealed a new poster for the upcoming second season of Strange New Worlds.

Season 2 teaser poster
Season 2 teaser poster | Paramount+

Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, and Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas.

The first season of Strange New World is now available on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD in limited edition Steelbook packaging, and on DVD.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Picard two-part finale to be shown in select IMAX theaters Star Trek: Picard two-part finale to be shown in select IMAX theaters

News

Star Trek: Picard two-part finale to be shown in select IMAX theaters

The free screenings will be shown in Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Orlando, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Dallas.

April 11, 2023
New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 6 "Bounty" New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 6 "Bounty"

News

New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 6 “The Bounty”

Preview: Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 6 “The Bounty” The next installment of Star Trek: Picard’s third season “The Bounty” lands on Paramount+...

March 20, 2023
New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 4 "No Win Scenario" New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 4 "No Win Scenario"

News

New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 4 “No Win Scenario”

Preview: Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 4 “No Win Scenario” The next installment of the third season of Star Trek: Picard “No Win...

March 6, 2023
New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 5 "Imposters" New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 5 "Imposters"

News

New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 5 “Imposters”

Preview: Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 5 “Imposters” The next installment of the third season of Star Trek: Picard “Imposters” lands on Paramount+...

March 13, 2023

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2023 TrekNews.net