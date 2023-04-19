First Strange New Worlds Season 2 teaser features new characters + the return of Klingons

Strange New Worlds Season 2 teaser trailer + poster art

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is beaming back to Paramount+ on June 15th for the series’ second season. On Wednesday, the streaming service dropped a new teaser trailer, featuring clips from the upcoming season — with a few notable inclusions.

The trailer starts with Rebecca Romijn‘s Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One) voicing over glimpses from the episodes coupled with The Postal Service’s “Such Great Heights”.

“In the mystery and vastness of space, we’ve come together. So many crewmembers from so many planets. Everyone on their own journey.”

Some of the visuals include series newcomers Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk, Carol Kane as Chief Engineer Pelia, a potential budding romance between La’an (Christina Chong) and Kirk, Spock (Ethan Peck) taking command of the Enterprise, and the return of more classic looking Klingons.

Check out the trailer for yourself along with some screencaps below.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season 2 teaser trailer

Klingons are back! And more teaser screencaps

Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk

“I would like the ship to go. Now.”

Ethan Peck as Spock

Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh and Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk

Season 2 teaser poster

Along with the new teaser trailer, Paramount+ also revealed a new poster for the upcoming second season of Strange New Worlds.

Season 2 teaser poster | Paramount+

Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, and Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas.

The first season of Strange New World is now available on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD in limited edition Steelbook packaging, and on DVD.

