Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere “The Broken Circle” preview + new photos

Preview: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 1 “The Broken Circle”

The second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres this Thursday, June 15th and we have some brand new photos for you, featuring series stars Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, and more.

The ten-episode second season kicks off with the episode “The Broken Circle” — written by the duo of Henry Alonso Myers and Akiva Goldsman, and directed by Chris Fisher.

Synopsis:

A distress call from Lt. Noonien-Singh compels Spock to disobey orders and take the U.S.S. Enterprise and its crew into disputed space, risking renewed hostilities with the Klingons in a bid to aid their shipmate.

Photos from “The Broken Circle”:

Jess Bush as Chapel appearing in episode 201 “The Broken Circle” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Anson Mount as Capt. Pike and Ethan Peck as Spock appearing in episode 201 “The Broken Circle” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Abbas Wahab as Ror’Queg appearing in episode 201 “The Broken Circle” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura and Ethan Peck as Spock appearing in episode 201 “The Broken Circle” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Jess Bush as Chapel and Christina Chong as La’an in episode 201 “The Broken Circle” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in episode 201 “The Broken Circle” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Ethan Peck as Spock in the season 2 trailer of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Jess Bush as Chapel and Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga appearing in the season 2 trailer of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Season 2 trailer:

Exploring Strange New Worlds Season 2

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 premieres June 15th on Paramount+.

The series stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, along with series newcomers Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Carol Kane as Pelia

The first season of Strange New World is now available on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD in limited edition Steelbook packaging, and on DVD.

