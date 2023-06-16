Star Trek: Infinite gameplay released, showcases space battles, factions & diplomacy

Star Trek: Infinite gameplay revealed

In honor of Picard Day, Paradox Interactive and Nimble Giant Entertainment have released a new trailer and gameplay details for Star Trek: Infinite, the upcoming strategy game set in the decades preceding Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The game’s trailer showcases elements common in other Paradox Interactive games, such as branching skill trees, diplomacy management, base building, starship construction, resource collection, and space battles. Players will be able to control one of four factions – the United Federation of Planets, Romulan Star Empire, Cardassian Union, or Klingon Empire – as they “shape the destiny of their favorite Star Trek powers.”

Check out these screenshots to get a sense of what players can expect from Star Trek: Infinite later this year on PC and MacOS.

Screenshots:

Star Trek: Infinite teaser trailer:

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the news on Star Trek: Infinite, along with Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.