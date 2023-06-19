Connect with us

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds “Ad Astra per Aspera” preview + new photos

Preview: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 2 “Ad Astra per Aspera”

Following up on last week’s second season premiere, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns this Thursday, June 22nd with the episode “Ad Astra per Aspera” and we have some brand new photos for you, featuring series stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Christina Chong as La’an, along with guest stars Yetide Badaki as Neera, Melanie Scrofano as Batel.

“Ad Astra per Aspera” is written by Dana Horgan, and directed by Valerie Weiss.

Synopsis:

Commander Una faces court-martial along with possible imprisonment and dishonorable dismissal from Starfleet, and her defense is in the hands of a lawyer who’s also a childhood friend with whom she had a terrible falling out.

Photos from “Ad Astra per Aspera”:

Melanie Scrofano as Batel
Melanie Scrofano as Batel in episode 202 “Ad Astra per Aspera” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
Starfleet
Starfleet in episode 202 “Ad Astra per Aspera” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
Ethan Peck as Spock and Yetide Badaki as Neera
Ethan Peck as Spock and Yetide Badaki as Neera in episode 202 “Ad Astra per Aspera” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
Melanie Scrofano as Batel and Christina Chong as La’an
Melanie Scrofano as Batel and Christina Chong as La’an in episode 202 “Ad Astra per Aspera” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
Yetide Badaki as Neera
Yetide Badaki as Neera in episode 202 “Ad Astra per Aspera” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
Anson Mount as Capt. Pike
Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in episode 202 “Ad Astra per Aspera” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
Yetide Badaki as Neera and Anson Mount as Capt. Pike
Yetide Badaki as Neera and Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in episode 202 “Ad Astra per Aspera” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
Anson Mount as Capt. Pike
Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in episode 202 “Ad Astra per Aspera” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Clip:

Season 2 trailer:

Exploring Strange New Worlds Season 2

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 premieres June 15th on Paramount+.

The series stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, along with series newcomers Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Carol Kane as Pelia

The first season of Strange New World is now available on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD in limited edition Steelbook packaging, and on DVD.

