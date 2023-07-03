Star Trek: Strange New Worlds “Among the Lotus Eaters” preview + new photos

Preview: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 4 “Among the Lotus Eaters”

The second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues this Thursday, July 6th with episode four “Among the Lotus Eaters“. Today, we have some brand new photos for you, featuring Anson Mount as Pike, Christin Chong as La’an, Melissa Navia as Ortegas, Jess Bush as Chapel, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, along with a video preview below.

“Among the Lotus Eaters” is written by Kirsten Beyer & Davy Perez, and directed by Eduardo Sanchez.

Synopsis:

Returning to a planet that dredges up tragic memories, Captain Pike and his landing party find themselves forgetting everything, including their own identities as he confronts a ghost from his past.

Photos from “Among the Lotus Eaters”:

Anson Mount as Pike appearing in episode 204 “Among The Lotus Eaters” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Christina Chong as La’an, Melissa Navia as Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga appearing in episode 204 “Among The Lotus Eaters” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Reed Birney as Luq appearing in episode 204 “Among The Lotus Eaters” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Anson Mount as Pike appearing in episode 204 “Among The Lotus Eaters” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Jess Bush as Chapel appearing in episode 204 “Among The Lotus Eaters” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Melissa Navia as Ortegas appearing in episode 204 “Among The Lotus Eaters” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Ethan Peck as Spock and Melissa Navia as Ortegas appearing in episode 204 “Among The Lotus Eaters” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Clip:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 premiered June 15th on Paramount+ and stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, along with series newcomers Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Carol Kane as Pelia

The first season of Strange New World is now available on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD in limited edition Steelbook packaging, and on DVD.

