Star Trek: Strange New Worlds “Charades” preview + new photos

Preview: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 5 “Charades”

The second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues this Thursday, July 13th with episode four “Charades“. Today, we have some brand new photos for you, featuring Anson Mount as Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Chapel, Gia Sandhu as T’Pring, Ellora Patnaik as T’Pril, and Mira Kirshner as Amanda Grayson. Plus, a clip from the episode below.

“Charades” is written by Kathryn Lyn and Henry Alonso Myers and is directed by Jordan Canning.

Synopsis:

A shuttle accident leads to Spock’s Vulcan DNA being removed by aliens, making him fully human and completely unprepared to face T’Pring’s family during an important ceremonial dinner.

Photos from “Charades”:

Anson Mount as Capt. Pike and Ethan Peck as Spock in episode 205 “Charades” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Anson Mount as Pike and Mia Kirshner as Amanda Grayson in episode 205 “Charades” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Jess Bush as Chapel in episode 205 “Charades” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Gia Sandhu as T’Pring and Ethan Peck as Spock in episode 205 “Charades” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Gia Sandhu as T’Pring, Ethan Peck as Spock, Ellora Patniak as T’Pril, Mia Kirshner as Amanda Grayson and Michael Benyaer as Sevet in episode 205 “Charades” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Ellora Patniak as T’Pril and Michael Benyaer as Sevet as Spock in episode 205 “Charades” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Gia Sandhu as T’Pring and Ethan Peck as Spock in episode 205 “Charades” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Anson Mount as Pike in episode 205 “Charades” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Clip:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 premiered June 15th on Paramount+ and stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, along with series newcomers Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Carol Kane as Pelia

The first season of Strange New World is now available on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD in limited edition Steelbook packaging, and on DVD.

