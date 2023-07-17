Star Trek: Strange New Worlds “Lost in Translation” preview + new photos

Preview: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 6 “Lost in Translation”

The second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues this Thursday, July 20th with episode six “Lost in Translation“. Today, we have some brand new photos featuring Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk, Dan Jeannotte as Sam Kirk, Jess Bush as Chapel, and Carol Kane as Pelia. Plus, a clip from the episode below.

“Lost in Translation” is written by Onitra Johnson and David Reed and directed by Dan Li.

Synopsis:

Uhura seems to be the only one who can hear a strange sound. When the noise triggers terrifying hallucinations, she enlists an unlikely assistant to help her track down the source.

Photos from “Lost in Translation”:

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Dan Jeannotte as Sam Kirk and Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Jess Bush as Chapel in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Carol Kane as Pelia in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: BEST POSSIBLE SCREENGRAB/Paramount+

Carol Kane as Pelia in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: BEST POSSIBLE SCREENGRAB/Paramount+

Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura and Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Clip:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 premiered June 15th on Paramount+ and stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, along with series newcomers Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Carol Kane as Pelia

The first season of Strange New World is now available on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD in limited edition Steelbook packaging, and on DVD.

