Star Trek: Strange New Worlds “Under the Cloak of War” preview + new photos

The second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues this Thursday, July 27th with episode eight “Under the Cloak of War“. Today, we have some brand new photos featuring Anson Mount as Pike, Christina Chong as La’an, Jess Bush as Chapel, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Melissa Navia as Ortegas, Rebecca Romjin as Una and Robert Wisdom as the Klingon Dak’Rah.

Synopsis:

Captain Pike and his crew welcome a Klingon defector aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise, but his presence triggers the revelation of some shocking secrets.

Photos from “Under the Cloak of War”:

Clip:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 premiered June 15th on Paramount+ and stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, along with series newcomers Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Carol Kane as Pelia

The first season of Strange New World is now available on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD in limited edition Steelbook packaging, and on DVD.

