New images from the first 2 episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4

Preview: Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4, Episodes 1 & 2
Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 is set to premiere on Thursday, September 7th on Paramount+. The series will launch with two new episodes to kick off its fourth season, titled “Twovix” and “I Have No Bones Yet I Must Flee”.
Today, we have some brand new images to share from each episode, featuring returning castmembers Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Boimler, Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Taatsciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Paul F. Tompkins as Doctor Gabers Migleemo, Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayhon and more.
Check out the new photos and sneak peek at what’s in store for Lower Decks season 4 below.
Episode 1 “Twovix”
Episode 2 “I Have No Bones Yet I Must Flee”
Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 4 Official Trailer
