New images from the first 2 episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4

New images from the first 2 episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4
Paramount+

Preview: Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4, Episodes 1 & 2

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 is set to premiere on Thursday, September 7th on Paramount+. The series will launch with two new episodes to kick off its fourth season, titled “Twovix” and “I Have No Bones Yet I Must Flee”.

Today, we have some brand new images to share from each episode, featuring returning castmembers Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Boimler, Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Taatsciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Paul F. Tompkins as Doctor Gabers Migleemo, Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayhon and more.

Check out the new photos and sneak peek at what’s in store for Lower Decks season 4 below.

Episode 1 “Twovix”

L-R Jack Quaid as Boimler and Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom appearing in episode 1, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayhon, Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Random, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler appearing in episode 1, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom and Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayhon appearing in episode 1, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
Episode 1, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi and Gabrielle Ruiz as TLyn appearing in episode 1, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Gabrielle Ruiz as TLyn, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler appearing in episode 1, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
Episode 1, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Taatsciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Paul F. Tompkins as Doctor Gabers Migleemo appearing in episode 1, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

Episode 2 “I Have No Bones Yet I Must Flee”

L-R Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom appearing in episode 2, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner appearing in episode 2, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner appearing in episode 2, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Random and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner appearing in episode 2, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom appearing in episode 2, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 4 Official Trailer

