Star Trek: Very Short Treks to debut 5 new animated shorts — beginning Sept. 8

CBS to celebrate 50 years of animated Star Trek with Very Short Treks

With this being the golden anniversary of Star Trek: The Animated Series, CBS Studios is set to launch Star Trek: Very Short Treks on Friday, September 8th as part of this year’s Star Trek Day celebration.

As first announced back at San Diego Comic-Con, the five animated shorts will feature Star Trek alumni from past and current series, including Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker, Doug Jones as Saru and Armin Shimerman as Quark, Ethan Phillips as Neelix, Ethan Peck as Spock, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Connor Trinneer as Trip Tucker, Bruce Horak as Hemmer, Noël Wells as Tendi and George Takei as Sulu.

The first episode will be made available through YouTube and StarTrek.com on Sept. 8, and four additional episodes will roll out weekly on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.

Episode titles

September 8: “Skin a Cat”

September 13: “Holiday Party”

September 20: “Worst Contact”

September 27: “Holograms, All the Way Down”

October 4: “Walk, Don’t Run”

Trailer

CBS has released a trailer for the upcoming (non-canon) miniseries.

Screenshots

Ethan Phillips as Neelix (credit: CBS Studios)

Bruce Horak as Hemmer (credit: CBS Studios)

Jonathan Frakes as Riker (credit: CBS Studios)

Star Trek: The Animated Celebration poster

CBS also released new poster art for this year’s animated celebration.

Credit: CBS Studios

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on this year's Star Trek Day, along with Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

