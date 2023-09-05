Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: Very Short Treks to debut 5 new animated shorts — beginning Sept. 8

Published

Star Trek: Very Short Treks to debut 5 new animated shorts — beginning Sept. 8

CBS to celebrate 50 years of animated Star Trek with Very Short Treks

With this being the golden anniversary of Star Trek: The Animated Series, CBS Studios is set to launch Star Trek: Very Short Treks on Friday, September 8th as part of this year’s Star Trek Day celebration.

As first announced back at San Diego Comic-Con, the five animated shorts will feature Star Trek alumni from past and current series, including Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker, Doug Jones as Saru and Armin Shimerman as Quark, Ethan Phillips as Neelix, Ethan Peck as Spock, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Connor Trinneer as Trip Tucker, Bruce Horak as Hemmer, Noël Wells as Tendi and George Takei as Sulu.

The first episode will be made available through YouTube and StarTrek.com on Sept. 8, and four additional episodes will roll out weekly on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.

Episode titles

September 8: “Skin a Cat”
September 13: “Holiday Party”
September 20: “Worst Contact”
September 27: “Holograms, All the Way Down”
October 4: “Walk, Don’t Run”

Trailer

CBS has released a trailer for the upcoming (non-canon) miniseries.

Screenshots

Ethan Phillips as Neelix
Ethan Phillips as Neelix (credit: CBS Studios)
Bruce Horak as Hemmer
Bruce Horak as Hemmer (credit: CBS Studios)
Jonathan Frakes as Riker
Jonathan Frakes as Riker (credit: CBS Studios)

Star Trek: The Animated Celebration poster

CBS also released new poster art for this year’s animated celebration.

Star Trek: The Animation Celebration poster art
Credit: CBS Studios

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on this year’s Star Trek Day, along with Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:
Written By

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Zardok

    September 10, 2023 at 5:20 am

    That first episode was beyond terrible.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

More



Trek Geeks Podcast

Shop LLAP

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 209 "Subspace Rhapsody" Review Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 209 "Subspace Rhapsody" Review

Review

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 209 “Subspace Rhapsody” Review: All systems stable… but why are we singing?

For the first time in the franchise's 57-year history, STRANGE NEW WORLDS gives Star Trek a full-on musical episode with "Subspace Rhapsody"

August 3, 2023
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 207 "Those Old Scientists" Review: When Worlds Collide Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 207 "Those Old Scientists" Review: When Worlds Collide

Review

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 207 “Those Old Scientists” Review: When Worlds Collide

Review: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 7 “Those Old Scientists” No, this wasn’t a fever dream. Yes, Strange New Worlds did...

July 22, 2023
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds "Hegemony" Review: An underwhelming end to the series' sophomore season Star Trek: Strange New Worlds "Hegemony" Review: An underwhelming end to the series' sophomore season

Review

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds “Hegemony” Review: An underwhelming end to the series’ sophomore season

Review: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 10 “Hegemony” As we assumed last week, Captain Batel finds herself in a bit of...

August 10, 2023
57-Year Mission set to beam down 160+ Star Trek guests to Las Vegas 57-Year Mission set to beam down 160+ Star Trek guests to Las Vegas

Conventions and Events

57-Year Mission set to beam 160+ Star Trek guests down to Las Vegas

The annual Star Trek-themed convention returns to the Las Vegas Rio with William Shatner, Sonequa Martin-Green, George Takei, Anson Mount, Jeri Ryan & many...

July 31, 2023

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2023 TrekNews.net