New photos from Star Trek: Lower Decks 403 “In the Cradle of Vexilon”

Preview: Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 3 “In the Cradle of Vexilon”

Following last week’s Star Trek: Lower Decks season four premiere, which featured not one but two episodes, the third episode “In the Cradle of Vexilon” is set to drop on Paramount+ this Thursday, September 14th. Today, we have seven new images from the episode to share with you.

The new photos feature series regulars Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, along with season 3 guest star Gabrielle Ruiz returning as T’Lyn.

Synopsis:

Boimler leads his first away mission on an alien megastructure.

Photos:

L-R Dawn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Jerry O’Connell as Commander Ransom appearing in episode 3, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

L-R Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi appearing in episode 3, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

L-R Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom appearing in episode 3, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

L-R Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford. Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi appearing in episode 3, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

L-R Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi appearing in episode 3, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

L-R Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lyn and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler appearing in episode 3, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman appearing in episode 3, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

Season 4 trailer:

The third season of Lower Decks is currently streaming for free (for a limited time) through the Paramount+ YouTube channel and is also available on Blu-ray and DVD.

