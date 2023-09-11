New photos from Star Trek: Lower Decks 403 “In the Cradle of Vexilon”

Preview: Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 3 “In the Cradle of Vexilon”
Following last week’s Star Trek: Lower Decks season four premiere, which featured not one but two episodes, the third episode “In the Cradle of Vexilon” is set to drop on Paramount+ this Thursday, September 14th. Today, we have seven new images from the episode to share with you.
The new photos feature series regulars Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, along with season 3 guest star Gabrielle Ruiz returning as T’Lyn.
Synopsis:
Boimler leads his first away mission on an alien megastructure.
Vagus
September 11, 2023 at 2:54 pm
“Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi” I believe they are promoted to LTJG in this episode.