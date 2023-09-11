Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

New photos from Star Trek: Lower Decks 403 “In the Cradle of Vexilon”

Published

New photos from Star Trek: Lower Decks 403 "In the Cradle of Vexilon"
Paramount+

Preview: Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 3 “In the Cradle of Vexilon”

Following last week’s Star Trek: Lower Decks season four premiere, which featured not one but two episodes, the third episode “In the Cradle of Vexilon” is set to drop on Paramount+ this Thursday, September 14th. Today, we have seven new images from the episode to share with you.

The new photos feature series regulars Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, along with season 3 guest star Gabrielle Ruiz returning as T’Lyn.

Synopsis:

Boimler leads his first away mission on an alien megastructure.

Photos:

L-R Dawn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Jerry O’Connell as Commander Ransom appearing in episode 3, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi appearing in episode 3, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom appearing in episode 3, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford. Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi appearing in episode 3, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi appearing in episode 3, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lyn and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler appearing in episode 3, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman appearing in episode 3, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

Season 4 trailer:

The third season of Lower Decks is currently streaming for free (for a limited time) through the Paramount+ YouTube channel and is also available on Blu-ray and DVD.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:
Written By

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Vagus

    September 11, 2023 at 2:54 pm

    “Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi” I believe they are promoted to LTJG in this episode.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

More



Trek Geeks Podcast

Shop LLAP

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 209 "Subspace Rhapsody" Review Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 209 "Subspace Rhapsody" Review

Review

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 209 “Subspace Rhapsody” Review: All systems stable… but why are we singing?

For the first time in the franchise's 57-year history, STRANGE NEW WORLDS gives Star Trek a full-on musical episode with "Subspace Rhapsody"

August 3, 2023
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 207 "Those Old Scientists" Review: When Worlds Collide Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 207 "Those Old Scientists" Review: When Worlds Collide

Review

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 207 “Those Old Scientists” Review: When Worlds Collide

Review: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 7 “Those Old Scientists” No, this wasn’t a fever dream. Yes, Strange New Worlds did...

July 22, 2023
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds "Hegemony" Review: An underwhelming end to the series' sophomore season Star Trek: Strange New Worlds "Hegemony" Review: An underwhelming end to the series' sophomore season

Review

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds “Hegemony” Review: An underwhelming end to the series’ sophomore season

Review: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 10 “Hegemony” As we assumed last week, Captain Batel finds herself in a bit of...

August 10, 2023
57-Year Mission set to beam down 160+ Star Trek guests to Las Vegas 57-Year Mission set to beam down 160+ Star Trek guests to Las Vegas

Conventions and Events

57-Year Mission set to beam 160+ Star Trek guests down to Las Vegas

The annual Star Trek-themed convention returns to the Las Vegas Rio with William Shatner, Sonequa Martin-Green, George Takei, Anson Mount, Jeri Ryan & many...

July 31, 2023

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2023 TrekNews.net