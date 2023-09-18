New photos from Star Trek: Lower Decks 404 “Something Borrowed, Something Green”

Preview: Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 4 “Something Borrowed, Something Green”

Star Trek: Lower Decks is back this week for the fourth episode of the series’ fourth season and a visit to the planet of Orion. “Something Borrowed, Something Green” is set to drop on Paramount+ this Thursday, September 21st. We have five new images from the episode to share with you today.

The new photos feature series regulars Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Eugene Cordero as Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, and Noel Wells as Tendi along with guest stars Kari Wahlgren as L’Kar, Vanessa Marshall as D’Bora and Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lyn.

Synopsis:

Tendi is summoned back to Orion for a wedding.

Photos:

L-R Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler and Eugene Cordero as Rutherford appearing in episode 4, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

Kari Wahlgren as L’Kar, Fred Tatasciore as Risik and Vanessa Marshall as D’Bora in Episode 4, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

L-R Eugene Cordero as Rutherford and Jack Quaid as Boimler appearing in episode 4, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

L-R Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lyn, Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner and Noel Wells as Tendi appearing in episode 4, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

L-R Tawny Newsome as Mariner, Noel Wells as Tendi, Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lyn, Eugene Cordero as Rutherford and Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler appearing in episode 4, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

Season 4 trailer:

The third season of Lower Decks is currently streaming for free (for a limited time) through the Paramount+ YouTube channel and is also available on Blu-ray and DVD.

