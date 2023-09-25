Connect with us

New photos from Star Trek: Lower Decks 405 “Empathalogical Fallacies”

New photos from Star Trek: Lower Decks 405 "Empathalogical Fallacies"
Preview: Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 5 “Empathalogical Fallacies”

Star Trek: Lower Decks is back this week for the fifth episode of the series’ fourth season. “Empathalogical Fallacies” is set to drop on Paramount+ this Thursday, September 28th. We have eight new images from the episode to share with you today.

The new photos feature Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Noël Wells as DVana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Rutherford, Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lyn, Jerry OConnell as Jack Ransom and Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman.

Synopsis:

A trio of Betazoids cause chaos on the Cerritos.

Photos:

L-R Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner and Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lyn in episode 5, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R Noël Wells as DVana Tendi and Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner in episode 5, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R Eugene Cordero as Rutherford and Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler in episode 5, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner and Noël Wells as Ensign DVana Tendi in episode 5, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lyn in episode 5, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R Jerry OConnell as Jack Ransom and Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman in episode 5, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman in episode 5, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lyn in episode 5, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+ ©2023 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

