New photos from Star Trek: Lower Decks 405 “Empathalogical Fallacies”

Preview: Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 5 “Empathalogical Fallacies”
Star Trek: Lower Decks is back this week for the fifth episode of the series’ fourth season. “Empathalogical Fallacies” is set to drop on Paramount+ this Thursday, September 28th. We have eight new images from the episode to share with you today.
The new photos feature Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Noël Wells as DVana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Rutherford, Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lyn, Jerry OConnell as Jack Ransom and Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman.
Synopsis:
A trio of Betazoids cause chaos on the Cerritos.
Photos:
