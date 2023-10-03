Connect with us

News

Get ready for a trip to Ferenginar in this week’s episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks “Parth Ferengi’s Heart Place”

Published

New photos from Star Trek: Lower Decks S4 E6 "Parth Ferengi's Heart Place"
Credit: Paramount+

Preview: Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 6 “Parth Ferengi’s Heart Place”

Star Trek: Lower Decks is back this week for the sixth episode of the series’ fourth season as the crew travels to Ferenginar. “Parth Ferengi’s Heart Place” is set to drop on Paramount+ this Thursday, October 5th. We have seven new images from the episode to share with you today.

The new photos feature Jack Quaid as Boimler, Noël Wells as DVana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Jerry OConnell as Jack Ransom and Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman.

Synopsis:

The Cerritos visits the Ferengi homeworld.

Photos:

L-R Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as DVana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Rutherford and Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner in episode 6, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R Jerry OConnell as Jack Ransom and Jack Quaid as Boimler in episode 6, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R Tawny Newsome as Mariner and Jack Quaid as Boimler in episode 6, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R Noël Wells as DVana Tendi and Eugene Cordero as Rutherford in episode 6, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
Episode 6, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman in episode 6, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R Jack Quaid as Boimler, Noël Wells as DVana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Rutherford and Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner in episode 6, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

