Get ready for a trip to Ferenginar in this week’s episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks “Parth Ferengi’s Heart Place”

Preview: Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 6 “Parth Ferengi’s Heart Place”
Star Trek: Lower Decks is back this week for the sixth episode of the series’ fourth season as the crew travels to Ferenginar. “Parth Ferengi’s Heart Place” is set to drop on Paramount+ this Thursday, October 5th. We have seven new images from the episode to share with you today.
The new photos feature Jack Quaid as Boimler, Noël Wells as DVana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Jerry OConnell as Jack Ransom and Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman.
Synopsis:
The Cerritos visits the Ferengi homeworld.
Photos:
