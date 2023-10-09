Badgey returns in Star Trek: Lower Decks S4 E 7 “A Few Badgey’s More”

Preview: Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 7 “A Few Badgeys More”
Star Trek: Lower Decks is back this week for the seventh episode of the series’ fourth season “A Few Badgey’s More” and as the title implies, the fan-favorite character Badgey is back. The episode is set to drop on Paramount+ this Thursday, October 12th. We have nine new images from the episode to share with you today.
“A Few Badgey’s More” is written by Edgar Momplaisir and directed by Bob Suarez.
The new photos feature Eugene Cordero as Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Noël Wells as DVana Tendi, Jack Quaid as Boimler, along with Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs and Jack McBrayer as Badgey.
Synopsis:
Three computerized villains return to cause problems for the Cerritos crew.
Photos:
