New photos from this week’s episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks “Caves”

Star Trek: Lower Decks is back this week for the eighth episode of the series’ fourth season “Caves”. The episode is set to drop on Paramount+ this Thursday, October 19th. We have nine new images from the episode to share with you today.

“Caves” is written by Ben Rodgers and directed by Megan Lloyd.

The new photos feature Eugene Cordero as Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Noël Wells as DVana Tendi, and Jack Quaid as Boimler.

Synopsis:

The Lower Deckers go on a classic cave mission.

Photos:

L-R Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Eugene Cordero as Rutherford and Noël Wells as DVana Tendi in episode 8, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

L-R Eugene Cordero as Rutherford, Noël Wells as DVana Tendi, Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner in episode 8, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner in episode 8, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

Eugene Cordero as Rutherford in episode 8, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

L-R Noel Wells as Tendi and Tawny Newsome as Mainer in episode 8, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

Noël Wells as DVana Tendi in episode 8, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

L-R Eugene Cordero as Rutherford and Noël Wells as DVana Tendi in episode 8, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

L-R Eugene Cordero as Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Noël Wells as DVana Tendi and Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler in episode 8, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

L-R Eugene Cordero as Rutherford, Noël Wells as DVana Tendi, Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner in episode 8, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

