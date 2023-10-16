New photos from this week’s episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks “Caves”

Preview: Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 8 “A Few Badgeys More”
Star Trek: Lower Decks is back this week for the eighth episode of the series’ fourth season “Caves”. The episode is set to drop on Paramount+ this Thursday, October 19th. We have nine new images from the episode to share with you today.
“Caves” is written by Ben Rodgers and directed by Megan Lloyd.
The new photos feature Eugene Cordero as Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Noël Wells as DVana Tendi, and Jack Quaid as Boimler.
Synopsis:
The Lower Deckers go on a classic cave mission.
Photos:
