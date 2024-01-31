Star Trek: Section 31 production begins, cast revealed

Production has begun on Star Trek: Section 31



The 14th Star Trek film has now begun production, as Paramount+ announced the start of production for Star Trek: Section 31, along with cast members and a top-level plot summary.

“And we’re off to the races! Thrilled to report principal photography has started on STAR TREK: SECTION 31,” said executive producer Alex Kurtzman via press release. “We welcome our incredible cast of new characters as they join our beloved Michelle Yeoh on her next wild adventure across the ‘Trek’ universe.”

Star Trek: Section 31 cast

We previously knew Michelle Yeoh, who has garnered quite a bit of star power since her Star Trek: Discovery debut back in 2017 with films like Everything Everywhere All at Once and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, would reprise her role as Philippa Georgiou. Now we know Omari Hardwick (Power), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Emmy winner Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia) and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) will fill out the call sheet.

Official description



The film’s official and somewhat vague description states:

“Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, [Georgiou] also must face the sins of her past.”

Section 31 is the name of the shadowy Federation-aligned security organization first introduced in Deep Space Nine and seen regularly in other Star Trek media ever since, including 2013’s Star Trek: Into Darkness.

Section 31 has familiar names behind the camera, as veteran Discovery director Olatunde Osunsanmi will direct and executive produce. Craig Sweeny, a consulting producer for Discovery, will write and executive produce.

No release date has been announced.

If you’re itching for more Section 31, check out the Star Trek: Discovery tie-in novel Die Standing, a great read focusing on Georgiou and her enrollment in the secret organization.

