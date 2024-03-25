New Star Trek: Discovery posters revealed ahead of final season premiere

Paramount+ releases 4 new Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 posters
With the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery just days away, Paramount+ has unveiled four new art pieces to promote Captain Burnham and crew’s final voyage.
Check out the new posters below.
Season 5 official description:
The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well…dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 posters
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer
Star Trek: Discovery season 5 will premiere on Paramount+ beginning April 4th. Castmembers include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season five also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).
