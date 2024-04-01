Connect with us

New photos from the first two episodes of Star Trek: Discovery season 5

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episodes 1 & 2 Photos


Star Trek: Discovery is set to return this Thursday with a special double-episode premiere to kick off the series’ fifth and final season, and today we have a handful of photos from the first two episodes — “Red Directive” and “Under the Twin Moons.”

The new photos feature Soniqua Martin-Green as Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Saru, Callum Keith Rennie as Rayner, Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance, Blu del Barrio as Adira, Elias Toufexis as L’ak and Eve Harlow as Moll.

You can check out the new photos below. Please be aware of some minor spoilers.

Episode 1 “Red Directive”

Discovery season 5 begins with “Red Directive” — written by Michelle Paradise and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi.

Official description:

Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery are sent to retrieve a mysterious artifact hidden inside a 800-year-old Romulan vessel – but find that they’re not the only ones on the hunt. Meanwhile, Saru is offered the position of a lifetime.

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 1, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+
L-R Elias Toufexis as L’ak and Eve Harlow as Moll in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 1, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman /Paramount+
Doug Jones as Saru in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 1, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 1, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Episode 2 “Under the Twin Moons”

The second episode of season 5 is “Under the Twin Moons” — written by Alan McElroy and directed by Doug Aarniokoski.

Official description:

On Saru’s last mission as Captain Burnham’s Number One, the team ventures to a seemingly abandoned planet to hunt for what might be the greatest treasure in the galaxy.

Doug Jones as Saru in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 2, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman /Paramount+
L-R Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham and Callum Keith Rennie as Rayner in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 2, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman /Paramount+
L-R Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham and Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance in Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 2, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+
Blu del Barrio as Adira in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 2, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman /Paramount+

Season 5 official description:

The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well…dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer


Star Trek: Discovery season 5 will premiere on Paramount+ beginning April 4th. Castmembers include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season five also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more.

