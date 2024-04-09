7 new photos from Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 3 “Jinaal”

Preview: Star Trek: Discovery 503 “Jinaal”

Following up on last week’s two-episode premiere, Star Trek: Discovery returns for the third installment of its fifth and final season with “Jinaal.” The episode is written by Kyle Jarrow & Lauren Wilkinson and directed by Andi Armaganian.

Today, we have a clip along with seven new photos from the episode — featuring Keith Rennie as Rayner, Mary Wiseman as Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Culber, Tara Rosling as President T’Rina, Doug Jones as Saru, Blu del Barrio as Adira and Ian Alexander as Gray Til.

You can check out the new photos below. Please be aware of some minor spoilers.

Photos:

L-R Callum Keith Rennie as Rayner and Mary Wiseman as Tilly in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 3, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman /Paramount+

Wilson Cruz as Culber in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 3, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman /Paramount+

L-R Tara Rosling as President T’Rina and Doug Jones as Saru in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 3, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman /Paramount+

Tara Rosling as President T’Rina in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 3, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman /Paramount+

Doug Jones as Saru in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 3, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman /Paramount+

L-R Blu del Barrio as Adira and Ian Alexander as Gray Til in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 3, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: John Medland /Paramount+

L-R Wilson Cruz as Culber and Ian Alexander as Gray Til in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 3, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: John Medland /Paramount+

Official description:

On Trill, Captain Burnham, Book, and Culber must pass a dangerous test to prove themselves worthy of the next clue. Adira reconnects with Gray and Saru’s first day as ambassador is complicated by his engagement to T’Rina.

Clip:



Star Trek: Discovery season 5 castmembers include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season five also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

