New photos from Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 4 “Face the Strange”

Star Trek: Discovery returns for the fourth installment of the series’ fifth and final season with “Face the Strange” this Thursday, April 18. The episode is written by Sean Cochran and directed by Lee Rose.

Today, we have a clip along with two new photos from the episode — featuring Eve Harlow as Moll and Elias Toufexis as L’ak.

You can check out the new photos below. Please be aware of some minor spoilers.

Photos:

Eve Harlow as Moll and Elias Toufexis as L’ak in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 4, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

Official description:

On the way to the next clue, the U.S.S. Discovery is sabotaged by a mysterious weapon, leaving Captain Burnham, Rayner, and Stamets as the only crew members who can possibly save the ship in time.

Clip:



Star Trek: Discovery season 5 castmembers include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season five also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

