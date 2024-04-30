Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Preview

New photos + video preview from Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 6 “Whistlespeak”

Published

New photos + video preview from Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 6 "Whistlespeak"
Image credit: Paramount+

Preview: Star Trek: Discovery 506 “Whistlespeak”

The sixth episode of Star Trek: Discovery’s fifth and final season “Whistlespeak” premieres this Thursday, May 2. The episode is written by Kenneth Lin & Brandon Schultz and directed by Chris Byrne.

Today, we have a video preview, a clip, and a few new photos from the episode — featuring Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham, Mary Wiseman as Tilly, Alfredo Narciso as Ohvahz, and June Laporte as Ravah.

You can check out the new photos below. Please be aware of some minor spoilers.

Photos:

June Laporte as Ravah in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 6, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
L-R Alfredo Narciso as Ohvahz and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 6, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 6, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
Mary Wiseman as Tilly in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 6, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
L-R Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham and Mary Wiseman as Tilly in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 6, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Preview:

Clip:

Official description:

While undercover in a pre-warp society, Captain Burnham is forced to consider breaking the Prime Directive when a local tradition threatens Tilly’s life. Meanwhile, Culber tries to connect with Stamets, and Adira steps up when Rayner assigns them a position on the bridge.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 castmembers include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season five also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more.

In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

X

More



Trek Geeks Podcast

Shop LLAP

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Picard — Firewall Review: The Renaissance of Seven of Nine Star Trek: Picard — Firewall Review: The Renaissance of Seven of Nine

Books

Star Trek: Picard — Firewall Review: The Renaissance of Seven of Nine

Review: Star Trek: Picard – Firewall Seven of Nine, a heroine who has resurged in popularity thanks to Jeri Ryan’s return to the franchise...

April 10, 2024

News

First Photo from Star Trek: Section 31 revealed, legacy character confirmed

An article celebrating the longevity of the Star Trek franchise has given us our first look at Michelle Yeoh’s upcoming Star Trek: Section 31...

March 27, 2024
New photos + video preview from Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 5 "Mirrors" New photos + video preview from Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 5 "Mirrors"

Preview

New photos + video preview from Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 5 “Mirrors”

Preview: Star Trek: Discovery 505 “Mirrors” The fifth episode of Star Trek: Discovery’s fifth and final season “Mirrors” premieres this Thursday, April 25. The...

April 22, 2024
Star Trek: Discovery "Jinaal" Review: One step forward, two steps back Star Trek: Discovery "Jinaal" Review: One step forward, two steps back

Review

Star Trek: Discovery 503 “Jinaal” Review: One step forward, two steps back

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 stumbles with “Jinaal” Discovery’s voyage to the ultimate treasure brings Captain Michael Burnham and her crew to Trill, where...

April 11, 2024

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2024 TrekNews.net