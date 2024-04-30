New photos + video preview from Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 6 “Whistlespeak”

Preview: Star Trek: Discovery 506 “Whistlespeak”
The sixth episode of Star Trek: Discovery’s fifth and final season “Whistlespeak” premieres this Thursday, May 2. The episode is written by Kenneth Lin & Brandon Schultz and directed by Chris Byrne.
Today, we have a video preview, a clip, and a few new photos from the episode — featuring Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham, Mary Wiseman as Tilly, Alfredo Narciso as Ohvahz, and June Laporte as Ravah.
You can check out the new photos below. Please be aware of some minor spoilers.
Photos:
Preview:
Clip:
Official description:
While undercover in a pre-warp society, Captain Burnham is forced to consider breaking the Prime Directive when a local tradition threatens Tilly’s life. Meanwhile, Culber tries to connect with Stamets, and Adira steps up when Rayner assigns them a position on the bridge.
Star Trek: Discovery season 5 castmembers include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season five also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).
