New photos + video preview from Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 6 “Whistlespeak”

The sixth episode of Star Trek: Discovery’s fifth and final season “Whistlespeak” premieres this Thursday, May 2. The episode is written by Kenneth Lin & Brandon Schultz and directed by Chris Byrne.

Today, we have a video preview, a clip, and a few new photos from the episode — featuring Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham, Mary Wiseman as Tilly, Alfredo Narciso as Ohvahz, and June Laporte as Ravah.

You can check out the new photos below. Please be aware of some minor spoilers.

While undercover in a pre-warp society, Captain Burnham is forced to consider breaking the Prime Directive when a local tradition threatens Tilly’s life. Meanwhile, Culber tries to connect with Stamets, and Adira steps up when Rayner assigns them a position on the bridge.