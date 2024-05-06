New photos + video preview from Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 7 “Erigah”

The seventh episode of Star Trek: Discovery’s fifth and final season “Erigah” premieres this Thursday, May 9th. The episode is written by M. Raven Metzner and directed by Jon Dudkowski.

Today, we have a video preview, a clip, and a few new photos from the episode — featuring David Ajala as Book, Blu del Barrio as Adira, Tig Notaro as Jett Reno and Mary Wiseman as Tilly.

You can check out the new photos below. Please be aware of some minor spoilers.

With Moll and L’ak finally in custody, the Federation is pulled into a diplomatic and ethical firestorm when the Breen arrive and demand they be handed over. Meanwhile, a frustrated Book looks for ways to help as Tilly, Adira, and Reno work to decipher the latest clue.