New photos + video preview from Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 7 “Erigah”

Photo credit: Paramount+

Preview: Star Trek: Discovery 507 “Erigah”

The seventh episode of Star Trek: Discovery’s fifth and final season “Erigah” premieres this Thursday, May 9th. The episode is written by M. Raven Metzner and directed by Jon Dudkowski.

Today, we have a video preview, a clip, and a few new photos from the episode — featuring David Ajala as Book, Blu del Barrio as Adira, Tig Notaro as Jett Reno and Mary Wiseman as Tilly.

You can check out the new photos below. Please be aware of some minor spoilers.

David Ajala as Book in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 7, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson /Paramount+
L-R Mary Wiseman as Tilly and Blu del Barrio as Adira in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 7, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson /Paramount+
L-R Blu del Barrio as Adira, Tig Notaro as Jett Reno and Mary Wiseman as Tilly in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 7, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman /Paramount+
Tig Notaro as Jett Reno in Star Trek: Discovery, episode 7, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman /Paramount+

Official description:

With Moll and L’ak finally in custody, the Federation is pulled into a diplomatic and ethical firestorm when the Breen arrive and demand they be handed over. Meanwhile, a frustrated Book looks for ways to help as Tilly, Adira, and Reno work to decipher the latest clue.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 castmembers include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season five also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

