New photos + a sneak peek at Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 8 “Labyrinths”

As we near the end of Star Trek: Discovery’s fifth and final season, the 8th episode “Labyrinths” will premiere this Thursday, May 16th. The episode is written by Lauren Wilkinson & Eric J. Robbins and directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour.

Today, we have a clip and some new photos from the episode — featuring Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham and Elena Juatco as Hy’Rell.

You can check out the new photos below. Please be aware of some minor spoilers.

When Captain Burnham is trapped within a “mindscape” designed to test her worthiness to retrieve the Progenitor’s powerful technology, Book, Rayner, and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery must hold off the Breen long enough for her to escape.