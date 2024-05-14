New photos + a sneak peek at Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 8 “Labyrinths”

Preview: Star Trek: Discovery 508 “Labyrinths”
As we near the end of Star Trek: Discovery’s fifth and final season, the 8th episode “Labyrinths” will premiere this Thursday, May 16th. The episode is written by Lauren Wilkinson & Eric J. Robbins and directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour.
Today, we have a clip and some new photos from the episode — featuring Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham and Elena Juatco as Hy’Rell.
You can check out the new photos below. Please be aware of some minor spoilers.
Official description:
When Captain Burnham is trapped within a “mindscape” designed to test her worthiness to retrieve the Progenitor’s powerful technology, Book, Rayner, and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery must hold off the Breen long enough for her to escape.
Photos:
Clip:
Star Trek: Discovery season 5 castmembers include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season five also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).
Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more.