A second Star Trek: Strange New Worlds novel coming April 2025

The second novel based on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Toward the Night, is heading to bookstores and bookshelves on April 29, 2025.

The book, written by franchise veteran James Swallow, will see Captain Christopher Pike, played by Anson Mount in the show, and his crew investigate a mysterious crash site near the Klingon Empire.

“While patrolling the borders of the Klingon Empire, Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the USS Enterprise record a series of subspace echoes from a planet orbiting a volatile flare star—and when Lieutenant Spock and Commander Una Chin-Riley lead a landing party to learn more, they discover the ruins of a dead civilization and evidence of starship-grade metals…quite possibly a crash site.



As they continue to investigate the strange signals, Spock and Una find shocking signs of dangerous alien life and remnants of what can only be Federation hardware. The trail soon leads Pike and Enterprise’s helmswoman Lieutenant Erica Ortegas deep into the mystery of a lost Starfleet vessel, missing in action for over ninety years—and to a terrible dilemma that will challenge the crew to question their past…and their future.” – Official Toward the Night summary.

James Swallow’s most recent Star Trek novel, Coda: The Ashes of Tomorrow, was an effective middle entry in the landmark Coda trilogy, and we thought Swallow delivered “in a big way” for Star Trek fans.

We thought the first Strange New Worlds novel, John Jackson Miller’s The High County, was a “great service to [Strange New Worlds’] characters,” as we said in our review.

While the book’s Amazon page is up now, pre-orders don’t appear to be live. Additionally, the cover art for the book has not yet been finalized.

Swallow’s Star Trek work also includes The Dark Veil, Fear Itself, The Latter Fire, Sight Unseen, The Poisoned Chalice, Cast No Shadow, Synthesis, Day of the Vipers, The Stuff of Dreams, Infinity’s Prism: Seeds of Dissent, and short stories in Star Trek Explorer

