Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Warps to Netflix in July

The second season of Star Trek: Prodigy arrives July 1 on Netflix

Star Trek: Prodigy, the remarkable animated kids’ show from Kevin and Dan Hageman, is landing its second season on July 1st on Netflix, according to the service’s Coming Soon tab and the show’s creators.

Prodigy has had a somewhat adventurous journey like its main cast of lovable teenagers. The show premiered its first season on Paramount+ in 2022 and was rescued from cancelation by Netflix.

Star Trek Prodigy Season 2 launches July 1st on @Netflix! It's a culmination for those who made it, for those who loved it, and for our crew on the Protostar who dared to reach for the stars. In the first season, they stole a ship. Now, watch them earn one! #StarTrekProdigy — Dan & Kevin Hageman (@brothershageman) June 3, 2024

The first season of Prodigy landed on Netflix at the end of 2023 and has been the only streaming service to carry the show since Paramount+ abruptly removed all of the first season episodes from its streaming catalog soon after canceling it.

Those in France have been lucky in recent months, as the series’ second season has been available to stream there due to a “miscommunication” between the Okoo FranceTV streaming platform and CBS, according to the show’s creators.

It’s unclear if Netflix plans to release the entire 20-episode season at once, or go week-by-week.

We reviewed Prodigy season one episodes as they were released in 2022, and we thought this show was one of the best offerings in the new Star Trek era thanks to its charming characters, beautiful animation, and deep ties to Star Trek lore. For example, the season finale stands among Star Trek’s best episodes.

Star Trek: Prodigy stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway/Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), along with spot appearances from Billy Campbell (Captain Okona) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay).

