Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Warps to Netflix in July

Published

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Warps to Netflix in July
Image credit: Paramount+

The second season of Star Trek: Prodigy arrives July 1 on Netflix

Star Trek: Prodigy, the remarkable animated kids’ show from Kevin and Dan Hageman, is landing its second season on July 1st on Netflix, according to the service’s Coming Soon tab and the show’s creators.

Prodigy has had a somewhat adventurous journey like its main cast of lovable teenagers. The show premiered its first season on Paramount+ in 2022 and was rescued from cancelation by Netflix.

The first season of Prodigy landed on Netflix at the end of 2023 and has been the only streaming service to carry the show since Paramount+ abruptly removed all of the first season episodes from its streaming catalog soon after canceling it.

Those in France have been lucky in recent months, as the series’ second season has been available to stream there due to a “miscommunication” between the Okoo FranceTV streaming platform and CBS, according to the show’s creators.

It’s unclear if Netflix plans to release the entire 20-episode season at once, or go week-by-week.

We reviewed Prodigy season one episodes as they were released in 2022, and we thought this show was one of the best offerings in the new Star Trek era thanks to its charming characters, beautiful animation, and deep ties to Star Trek lore. For example, the season finale stands among Star Trek’s best episodes.

Star Trek: Prodigy stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway/Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), along with spot appearances from Billy Campbell (Captain Okona) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay).

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Discovery, and more.

You can follow us on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:
Written By

Kyle Hadyniak has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies. You can follow Kyle on Twitter @khady93.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

X

More



Trek Geeks Podcast

Shop LLAP

Trending Articles

New photos + a sneak peek at Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 9 "Lagrange Point" New photos + a sneak peek at Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 9 "Lagrange Point"

News

New photos + a sneak peek at Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 9 “Lagrange Point”

Preview: Star Trek: Discovery 509 “Lagrange Point” With the finale of Star Trek: Discovery just over a week away, today we have a clip...

May 20, 2024
New photos + video preview from Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 7 "Erigah" New photos + video preview from Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 7 "Erigah"

News

New photos + video preview from Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 7 “Erigah”

Preview: Star Trek: Discovery 507 “Erigah” The seventh episode of Star Trek: Discovery’s fifth and final season “Erigah” premieres this Thursday, May 9th. The...

May 6, 2024
Star Trek: Picard — Firewall Review: The Renaissance of Seven of Nine Star Trek: Picard — Firewall Review: The Renaissance of Seven of Nine

Books

Star Trek: Picard — Firewall Review: The Renaissance of Seven of Nine

Review: Star Trek: Picard – Firewall Seven of Nine, a heroine who has resurged in popularity thanks to Jeri Ryan’s return to the franchise...

April 10, 2024
New photos + video preview from Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 8 "Labyrinths" New photos + video preview from Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 8 "Labyrinths"

News

New photos + a sneak peek at Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 8 “Labyrinths”

Preview: Star Trek: Discovery 508 “Labyrinths” As we near the end of Star Trek: Discovery’s fifth and final season, the 8th episode “Labyrinths” will...

May 14, 2024

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2024 TrekNews.net