STAR TREK: PICARD Episodes 2–5 Details, Titles, Photos Revealed

Ahead of the release of Star Trek: Picard‘s second episode, CBS has revealed photos, episode titles and descriptions for the next few installments of the series.

While we previously reported the titles for the first three episodes, this is our first look at them for episodes four and five.

Check out the photos, descriptions and dates each episode will be available in the U.S. on CBS All Access below.

Episode 2 – “Maps and Legends”

Streaming: January 30, 2020 on CBS All Access

Synopsis: Picard begins investigating the mystery of Dahj as well as what her very existence means to the Federation. Without Starfleet’s support, Picard is left leaning on others for help, including Dr. Agnes Jurati and an estranged former colleague, Raffi Musiker. Meanwhile, hidden enemies are also interested in where Picard’s search for the truth about Dahj will lead.

Photos:

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard Harry Treadaway as Narek and Isa Briones as Soji Isa Briones as Soji Isa Briones as Soji Orla Brady as Laris; Jamie McShane as Zhaban and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard Patrick Stewart as Picard and Michelle Hurd as Raffi

Episode 3 – “The End is the Beginning”

Streaming: February 6, 2020 on CBS All Access

Synopsis: Completely unaware of her special nature, Soji continues her work and captures the attention of the Borg cube research project’s executive director. After rehashing past events with a reluctant Raffi, Picard seeks others willing to join his search for Bruce Maddox, including pilot and former Starfleet officer Cristóbal Rios (Santiago Cabrera).

Photos:

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard Patrick Stewart as Picard and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Alison Pill as Jurati and Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard Isa Briones as Dahj and Harry Treadaway as Narek Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh

Episode 4 – “Absolute Candor”

Streaming: February 13, 2020 on CBS All Access

Photos:

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard Evan Evagora as Elnor

Episode 5 – “Stardust City Rag”

Streaming: February 20, 2020 on CBS All Access

Photos:

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard are released every Thursday on CBS All Access in the United States and broadcast on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, prior to streaming on CraveTV, in Canada. The series is available Internationally through Amazon Prime Video every Friday.

The first season of Star Trek: Picard stars Patrick Stewart as he returns to the role of Jean-Luc Picard, alongside Isa Briones (Dahj/Soji), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Evan Evagora (Elnor). The series will also guest star Star Trek: The Next Generation alum Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Brent Spiner (Data/B4), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh the Borg) along with Star Trek: Voyager‘s Jeri Ryan (Annika Hansen/Seven of Nine).

