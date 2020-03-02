New Photos from STAR TREK: PICARD Episode 7 “Nepenthe”

CBS has released a collection of new photos from the upcoming seventh episode of Star Trek: Picard “Nepenthe.”. The episode will debut later this week.

In addition to series regulars Isa Briones (Soji), Santiago Cabrera (Cristóbal Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi) and Alison Pill (Agnes Jurati), the photos feature the highly-anticipated Next Generation reunion of Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi) and Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), that was first teased during the series trailer at New York Comic Con last fall.

Scroll down to check out the new photos.

Episode synopsis:

Picard and Soji transport to the planet Nepenthe, home to some old and trusted friends. As the rest of the La Sirena crew attempt to join them, Picard helps Soji make sense of her recently unlocked memories. Meanwhile, Hugh and Elnor are left on the Borg cube and must face an angered Narissa.

Photo Gallery:

Star Trek: Picard 107 “Nepenthe” trailer:

“Nepenth” is written by Samantha Humphrey and Michael Chabon and directed by Douglas Aarniokoski.

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard are released every Thursday on CBS All Access in the United States and broadcast on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, prior to streaming on CraveTV, in Canada. The series is available Internationally through Amazon Prime Video every Friday.

