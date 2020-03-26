WATCH: STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Season 3 Teaser

Just as the first season of Star Trek: Picard comes to a close, CBS has released a brand new teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Discovery.

The 15-second teaser features series star Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham holding a tattered Federation flag on what appears to be a deserted area of an alien planet.

Check out the trailer below.

While there is no announced date for the return of Discovery, the series is still expected to be released sometime in 2020. It has been rumored that the post-production work has been impacted by the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. However, CBS has not confirmed that.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Teaser

The 13 episode third season of Star Trek: Discovery will star Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham, along with Doug Jones as Saru, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, and Wilson Cruz as Hugh Culber and series newcomer David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker.

Filming for season three began in July 2019 and wrapped in February. post-production is currently underway. The first trailer dropped back in October 2019 at New York Comic Con.

Star Trek: Discovery season 1 and season 2 are available on Blu-ray and through CBS All Access in the US.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, along with Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Short Treks. Connect with us at @TrekNewsNet on Twitter, @TrekNews on Facebook, and @TrekNews on Instagram.