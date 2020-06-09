Doug Jones, Nichelle Nichols, Nana Visitor, Robert Beltran & More to Take Part in VIRTUAL TREK CON Next Month

With last week’s announcement that Creation Entertainment was postponing Star Trek Las Vegas from August until December, a void was left in the hearts of thousands of fans that make the annual summer pilgrimage to the largest convention of its kind in the United States. While fans can’t get together in the real world just yet, they can virtually next month as the team behind the 7th Rule Podcast hosts the first-ever Virtual Trek Con.

The online event is set to take place July 22–27 and boasts an impressive lineup of guests, including The Original Series star Nichelle Nichols, Discovery’s Doug Jones, Deep Space Nine’s Nana Visitor, Armin Shimerman, Alexander Siddig, Cirroc Lofton and Hana Hatae, Voyager’s Robert Beltran, Enterprise’s Gary Graham, along with writers Ira Steven Behr and Robert Hewitt Wolfe. Plus, panels with artists, writers and consultants, including Larry Nemecek, Dr. Mohamed Noor, Dr. Erin MacDonald, Thomas E. Surprenant, and more.

The event itself will be free to attend and will stream on two virtual “stages.” The first is the Aron Eisenberg Stage that will stream on the 7th Rule Podcast’s Youtube channel and the second will be the Rene Auberjonois Stage that will stream on the Falling Tower channel. While the event is free, donations are being accepted through PayPal and Patreon.

Additionally, Virtual Trek Con is now accepting a variety of fan videos that will play throughout the six-day event—including tributes to Eisenberg and Aberjonois, costume contest submissions, and shout-outs.

Organizer and 7th Rule co-host Ryan T. Husk shared his hopes for the event with TrekNews.net, saying:

With Virtual Trek Con, we wanted to create a huge, free event that helps the fans to cope with these difficult times, helps the vendors financially that have been hit so hard with all the cancellations, and helps the guests to reach a wide audience and promote their favorite charities, projects, and organizations.

Husk also appeared on the Tricorder Transmissions video podcast to discuss the genesis of Virtual Trek Con and postponement of STLV. You can watch that below.

A calendar of events was not available at the time of this writing. However, we will update when one is posted.

For more information, visit virtualtrekcon.com.

