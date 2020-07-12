WATCH: First STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS Trailer Is Here

The first trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks, the upcoming animated comedy series has arrived.

Set to premiere on Thursday, August 6 on CBS All Access in the U.S., the first season of the half-hour series will include 10 episodes and will be made available through the streaming service every Thursday.

In addition to the trailer, CBS also showed off the second poster for the series, which we’ve included below. The first poster was released earlier this month, when the premiere date was officially revealed.

Developed by Rick and Morty creator Mike McMahon, Star Trek: Lower Decks will follow the adventures of the support crew aboard the U.S.S. Cerritos, in the year 2380.

The series voice cast includes Tawny Newsome (Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Brad Boimler), Noël Wells (Tendi), Eugene Cordero (Rutherford), Dawnn Lewis (Carol Freeman), Jerry O’Connell (Jack Ransom), Fred Tatasciore (Shaxs), and Gillian Vigman (T’Ana).

McMahon and the voice cast will take part in the Star Trek Universe collection of panels during next week’s Comic-Con@Home.

