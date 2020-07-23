WATCH: STAR TREK UNIVERSE Panels from ComicCon@Home

On Thursday, CBS presented the Star Trek Universe collection of virtual panels, which included news on Star Trek: Discovery season 3, Star Trek: Picard season 2, Star Trek: Lower Decks season 1, the forthcoming series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the just-announced animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.
If you missed any of the panels, we’ve embedded the video below.
Newsworthy highlights from the 90-minute panel, included:
- The Discovery cast reading the script from the season 2 finale “Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2”
- The Picard first season cast reunion
- An exclusive scene from the premier of Lower Decks
- The official reveal of the new Nickelodeon series Star Trek: Prodigy
