WATCH: STAR TREK UNIVERSE Panels from ComicCon@Home

On Thursday, CBS presented the Star Trek Universe collection of virtual panels, which included news on Star Trek: Discovery season 3, Star Trek: Picard season 2, Star Trek: Lower Decks season 1, the forthcoming series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the just-announced animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.

If you missed any of the panels, we’ve embedded the video below.

Newsworthy highlights from the 90-minute panel, included:

The Discovery cast reading the script from the season 2 finale “Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2”

The Picard first season cast reunion

An exclusive scene from the premier of Lower Decks

The official reveal of the new Nickelodeon series Star Trek: Prodigy

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all of the news coming out of ComicCon@Home. Connect with us @TrekNewsNet on Twitter, @TrekNews on Facebook, and @TrekNews on Instagram.