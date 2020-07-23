News
WATCH: STAR TREK UNIVERSE Panels from ComicCon@Home

By TrekNews.net Staff

On Thursday, CBS presented the Star Trek Universe collection of virtual panels, which included news on Star Trek: Discovery season 3, Star Trek: Picard season 2, Star Trek: Lower Decks season 1, the forthcoming series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the just-announced animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.

If you missed any of the panels, we’ve embedded the video below.

Newsworthy highlights from the 90-minute panel, included:

  • The Discovery cast reading the script from the season 2 finale “Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2”
  • The Picard first season cast reunion
  • An exclusive scene from the premier of Lower Decks
  • The official reveal of the new Nickelodeon series Star Trek: Prodigy

