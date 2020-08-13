STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS Premiere Now Streaming for Free Worldwide

CBS has made the series premiere of Star Trek: Lower Decks is now streaming for free on their Youtube channel. While the series is currently only available in the United States and Canada, the video has also been made available to those outside North America.

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Episode 101 “Second Contact”

In addition to the first episode, some bonus content was also uploaded—including a featurette with an overview of the crew along with an interaction between Tawny Newsome’s character Ensign Mariner and Jack Quaid’s Ensign Boimler from the premiere.

Read our review of Star Trek: Lower Decks – Episode 1 “Second Contact”

Meet The Crew: Mariner

“Guess What? I’m Your New Mentor!”

Star Trek: Lower Decks was created by Mike McMahan and includes the voice cast of Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler), Noël Wells (Ensign Tendi), Eugene Cordero (Ensign Rutherford), Dawnn Lewis (Captain Carol Freeman), Jerry O’Connell (Commander Jack Ransom), Fred Tatasciore (Lieutenant Shaxs), and Gillian Vigman (Doctor T’Ana).

New episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the United States and on CTV Sci-Fi Channel (English) and Z (French), before streaming on Crave in Canada.

