STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Season 1 to be Broadcast on CBS Network TV This Fall

CBS has announced that the first season of Star Trek: Discovery will be headed to the CBS broadcast network, beginning with the premiere episode “The Vulcan Hello” on Thursday, September 24th at 10 pm ET/PT. Following the premiere, each episode of Discovery’s first season will be broadcast every Thursday on CBS at 10 pm.

The series’ first season, which first premiered on CBS and CBS All Access back in September of 2017, was comprised of 15 episodes. We’ve mapped out the air dates for when each of those will be shown on CBS broadcast TV below.

September 24 – Episode 1: “The Vulcan Hello”

October 1 – Episode 2: “Battle at the Binary Stars”

October 8 – Episode 3: “Context is for Kings”

October 15 – Episode 4: “The Butcher’s Knife Cares Not for the Lamb’s Cry”

October 22 – Episode 5: “Choose Your Pain”

October 29 – Episode 6: “Lethe”

November 5 – Episode 7: “Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad”

November 12 – Episode 8: “Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum”

November 19 – Episode 9: “Into the Forest I Go”

November 26 – Episode 10: “Despite Yourself”

December 3 – Episode 11: “The Wolf Inside”

December 10 – Episode 12: “Vaulting Ambition”

December 17 – Episode 13: “What’s Past Is Prologue”

December 24 – Episode 14: “The War Without, The War Within”

December 31 – Episode 15: “Will You Take My Hand?”

The cast of Star Trek: Discovery’s first season included Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Saru, Shazad Latif as Ash Tyler/Voq, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, Wilson Cruz as Hugh Culber, Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, Jason Isaacs as Gabriel Lorca, Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou, Mary Chieffo as L’Rell, James Frain as Sarek, Kenneth Mitchell as Kol, and Jayne Brook as Katrina Cornwell.

Black Alert! #StarTrek beams to broadcast for a limited time, with a special presentation of the first season of @CBSAllAccess’ #StarTrekDiscovery, coming to @CBS Network beginning September 24 at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/NsNFCUUmpH — Alex Kurtzman (@Alex_Kurtzman) August 26, 2020

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 1 trailer

CBS also recently announced that the third season premiere of Discovery will be coming to CBS All Access on October 15th.

Star Trek: Discovery season 1 and season 2 are available on Blu-ray and through CBS All Access in the US.

