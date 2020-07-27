STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Season 3 to Premiere on October 15

Star Trek fans anxious to see what happens after the time-jump in the exciting season two finale for Discovery need now only wait until October 15, according to a short teaser released by CBS All Access.

The 13-episode season will stream weekly on Thursdays starting on October 15. This news comes just a couple days after the cast of Star Trek: Discovery gathered virtually for a table read of the season two finale.

In addition to returning regular cast members, Discovery is adding David Ajala to the roster. He is set to play Cleveland “Book” Booker.

It was also previously confirmed that Will Riker himself, Jonathan Frakes, is directing the third and eighth episodes of the season. He previously directed episodes in both seasons of Discovery.