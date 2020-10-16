STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Season 4 Officially Announced

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 gets the green-light. Production begins in November.

It’s official. Star Trek: Discovery will return for a fourth season.

Just one day removed from the third season premiere, CBS released a video on Friday announcing the start of production on the fourth season of Discovery will begin on November 2nd.

You can watch the video, featuring series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, embedded below.

“I am so excited to be back on set,” Martin-Green said in the video. “It’s going to be great to see everybody and I think we’re going to really love on each other. I’m so excited to be giving you a season four,” she added.

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the U.S., CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada, streaming on Crave in Canada, and will be available internationally on Netflix on Fridays.

Star Trek: Discovery season three stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Blu Del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Grey).

