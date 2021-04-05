First Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Trailer Sees Burnham in Command & The Crew Confronting the Unknown

The first trailer for the upcoming fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery has arrived.

The trailer made its debut during the Paramount+ First Contact Day streaming event and gave us our first glimpse at the new season, some new uniforms and Burnham in her new role as captain.

The trailer begins with Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham in a voiceover as we get a short peek at what the upcoming season has in store.

“We’re all living in uncertainty—even for a crew as familiar with it as this one. The stress is taking its toll. But we are not in this alone. None of us are.”



Check out the trailer below.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Trailer

Star Trek: Discovery season four was first announced in October of last year, began filming in November and is slated to premiere in late 2021 on the rebranded Paramount+ streaming service in the United States. The fourth season will star Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Blu Del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Grey).

