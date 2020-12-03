Creation Announces Star Trek Guests for 2021 ‘Sci-Fi Summit’ Cons in Vancouver, New Jersey, Jacksonville

The 55-Year Mission Tour continues.

Creation Entertainment has announced three new regional conventions for 2021 and their initial guest lists. The Sci-Fi Summits, featuring The 55-Year Mission Tour are scheduled to take place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Edison, New Jersey, and Jacksonville, Florida in July and September. These conventions build upon the previously-announced 55-Year Mission Tour event (formally Star Trek Las Vegas) taking place next August. The events will be headlined by William Shatner and will include cast members from Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Enterprise.

Check out the locations and guest lists below. Wilson Cruz, Anthony Rapp, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif and Mary Wiseman | Photo: TrekNews.net

The Sci-Fi Summit – Vancouver

The Sci-Fi Summit Vancouver is scheduled to take place July 16-18, 2021 at the Westin Bayshore in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Guests already announced include:



William Shatner (The Original Series)

Anthony Rapp (Discovery)

Denise Crosby (The Next Generation)

Doug Jones (Discovery)

Gates McFadden (The Next Generation)

Isa Briones (Picard)

James Frain (Discovery)

Jeri Ryan (Voyager & Picard)

John de Lancie (The Next Generation)

Jonathan Del Arco (The Next Generation & Picard)

Marina Sirtis (The Next Generation)

Mary Wiseman (Discovery)

Michelle Hurd (Picard)

Shazad Latif (Discovery)

The Sci-Fi Summit – New Jersey

The Sci-Fi Summit Vancouver is scheduled to take place September 10–12, 2021 at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison, NJ. Guests include:

William Shatner (The Original Series)

Anthony Rapp (Discovery)

Evan Evagora (Picard)

Isa Briones (Picard)

Jeri Ryan (Voyager & Picard)

Mary Chieffo (Discovery)

Mary Wiseman (Discovery)

Michelle Hurd (Picard)

Nana Visitor (Deep Space Nine)

Terry Farrell (Deep Space Nine)

Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery)

The event will also feature guests from The Orville—Mark Jackson, Penny Johnson Jerald (also from Deep Space Nine), and Scott Grimes.

The Sci-Fi Summit – Jacksonville

Also taking place the weekend of September 10–12, 2021 is the Sci-Fi Summit Jacksonville, which will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Jacksonville, Florida. Guests include:

William Shatner (The Original Series)

Anthony Rapp (Discovery)

Casey Biggs (Deep Space Nine)

Chase Masterson (Deep Space Nine)

Ethan Phillips (Voyager)

Garrett Wang (Voyager)

James Frain (Discovery)

Jeffrey Combs (Deep Space Nine & Enterprise)

Jeri Ryan (Voyager & Picard)

Max Grodenchik (Deep Space Nine)

Shazad Latif (Discovery)

Vaughn Armstrong (Enterprise)

Like The 55-Year Mission in Las Vegas, the three new conventions will celebrate the 90th birthdays of William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy, along with the 100th birthday of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry.

Tickets for the conventions will be available in the near future on Creation’s website.

