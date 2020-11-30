Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Conventions and Events

55-Year Mission Reveals New Star Trek Guests for Las Vegas Convention In August

Published

55-Year Mission Adds New Star Trek Guests For Las Vegas Convention In August

Creation Entertainment has revealed more guests for their Star Trek Las Vegas replacement event, the 55-Year Mission Tour, scheduled to take place next August.

Following the cancellation of this year’s STLV, Creation announced the newly-renamed 55-Year Mission Tour.

The guest list for the 55-Year Mission in 2021 now includes more than 80 Star Trek actors and directors, composers, and production staff, including Star Trek: Discovery‘s Sonequa Martin-Green, David Ajala, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, Shazad Latif, Mary Chieffo, Conrad Coates, Emily Coutts, Oyin Oladejo, Hannah Chessman, Hannas Spear, James Frain, along with Star Trek: Picard’s Isa Briones, Jonathan del Arco, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ Rebecca Romijn. Plus, William Shatner, Jonathan Frakes, Jeri Ryan, LeVar Burton, Kelsey Grammer, John de Lancie, Brent Spiner, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden, Terry Farrell, Nana Visitor, Robert Beltran, Dominic Keating, Denise Crosby, Garrett Wang, Robert Duncan McNeill, Cirroc Lofton, Chase Masters, James Darren, Nicole de Boer, Brannon Braga, Mike and Denise Okuda, Doug Drexler, Jeff Russo, Ronald D. Moore, and Rod Roddenberry.

[Image: Creation Entertainment]

The event will celebrate William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy’s 90th birthdays along with Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry’s 100th birthday. It’s set to take place August 11–15, 2021 at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

For a full guest list, admission passes, photo op, and autographs tickets, head over to Creation’s website.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on upcoming Star Trek conventions, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement

Trending Articles

Preview: STAR TREK: DISCOVERY - Season 3, Episode 7 "Unification III" + 9 New Photos Preview: STAR TREK: DISCOVERY - Season 3, Episode 7 "Unification III" + 9 New Photos

News

Preview: STAR TREK: DISCOVERY – Season 3, Episode 7 “Unification III” + 9 New Photos

The Star Trek: Discovery returns with the seventh episode of season three “Unification III” this week. The episode will focus on Burnham agreeing to...

November 23, 2020
Star Trek: Discovery Honors Anton Yelchin In "Unification III" Star Trek: Discovery Honors Anton Yelchin In "Unification III"

News

Star Trek: Discovery Honors Anton Yelchin with Touching Tribute in “Unification III”

The U.S.S. Yelchin is now Star Trek canon.

4 days ago
How To Watch The 'Deep Space Nine' Documentary 'What We Left Behind' For Free How To Watch The 'Deep Space Nine' Documentary 'What We Left Behind' For Free

News

How to Watch the ‘Deep Space Nine’ Documentary ‘What We Left Behind’ for Free

The Star Trek: Deep Space Nine documentary What We Left Behind, is now available to watch for free (in the U.S.) through YouTube Movies....

November 11, 2020
[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: DISCOVERY - Episode 304 "Forget Me Not" + 14 New Photos [PREVIEW] STAR TREK: DISCOVERY - Episode 304 "Forget Me Not" + 14 New Photos

News

Preview: Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3, Episode 4 “Forget Me Not” + 14 New Photos

The Star Trek: Discovery returns with the fourth episode of season three “Forget Me Not” this week. The episode will focus on Burnham and...

November 2, 2020

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.

© 2020 TrekNews.net.