55-Year Mission Reveals New Star Trek Guests for Las Vegas Convention In August

Creation Entertainment has revealed more guests for their Star Trek Las Vegas replacement event, the 55-Year Mission Tour, scheduled to take place next August.

Following the cancellation of this year’s STLV, Creation announced the newly-renamed 55-Year Mission Tour.

The guest list for the 55-Year Mission in 2021 now includes more than 80 Star Trek actors and directors, composers, and production staff, including Star Trek: Discovery‘s Sonequa Martin-Green, David Ajala, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, Shazad Latif, Mary Chieffo, Conrad Coates, Emily Coutts, Oyin Oladejo, Hannah Chessman, Hannas Spear, James Frain, along with Star Trek: Picard’s Isa Briones, Jonathan del Arco, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ Rebecca Romijn. Plus, William Shatner, Jonathan Frakes, Jeri Ryan, LeVar Burton, Kelsey Grammer, John de Lancie, Brent Spiner, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden, Terry Farrell, Nana Visitor, Robert Beltran, Dominic Keating, Denise Crosby, Garrett Wang, Robert Duncan McNeill, Cirroc Lofton, Chase Masters, James Darren, Nicole de Boer, Brannon Braga, Mike and Denise Okuda, Doug Drexler, Jeff Russo, Ronald D. Moore, and Rod Roddenberry.

[Image: Creation Entertainment]

The event will celebrate William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy’s 90th birthdays along with Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry’s 100th birthday. It’s set to take place August 11–15, 2021 at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

For a full guest list, admission passes, photo op, and autographs tickets, head over to Creation’s website.

