Preview: Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3, Episode 10 “Terra Firma, Part II” new photos + video sneak peek

Published

“We must leave behind all of that which destroys us.”

The Star Trek: Discovery returns with the tenth episode of season three “Terra Firma, Part II” this week. This week’s episode is directed by Chloe Domont and like last week’s “Terra Firma, Part I,” it’s written by Bo Yeon Kim, Erika Lippoldt, and Alan McElroy. The episode will focus on the ongoing drama in the “Mirror Universe” between Emperor Georgiou and Michael Burnham. Check out some brand new photos below.

“Terra Firma, Part II” will premiere this Thursday, December 17th on CBS All Access in the United States.

Official synopsis:

Georgiou uncovers the true depths of the plot against her, leading her to a revelation about how deeply her time on the U.S.S. Discovery truly changed her.

Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou
Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou | Photo: CBS
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham | Photo: CBS
Mary Wiseman as Tilly
Mary Wiseman as Tilly | Photo: CBS
Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou and Mary Wiseman as Tilly
Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou and Mary Wiseman as Tilly | Photo: CBS
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou | Photo: CBS
Doug Jones as Saru and Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou
Doug Jones as Saru and Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou | Photo: CBS
Mary Wiseman as Tilly
Mary Wiseman as Tilly | Photo: CBS
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou | Photo: CBS
Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou and Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham
Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou and Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham | Photo: CBS
Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou
Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou | Photo: CBS
Emily Coutts as Lt. Detmer, Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and Ronnie Rowe Jr. as Lt. Bryce
Emily Coutts as Lt. Detmer, Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and Ronnie Rowe Jr. as Lt. Bryce | Photo: CBS
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou | Photo: CBS

“Terra Firma, Part II” Clip

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the U.S., CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada, streaming on Crave in Canada, and will be available internationally on Netflix on Fridays.

Star Trek: Discovery season three stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), and David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker). Also appearing in season three are Blu del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Gray), and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

