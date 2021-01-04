Preview: Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 Finale “That Hope Is You, Part 2” New Photos + Video Sneak Peek

The Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the final episode of season three “That Hope Is You, Part 2”. The episode is directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi—who also directed the season premiere (“That Hope Is You, Part 1“).
Check out a video preview and some brand new photos below.
“That Hope Is You, Part 2” premieres Thursday, January 7th on CBS All Access in the United States.
Sneak peek:
Photos:
Filming on the fourth season of Discovery began in November of last year at Pinewood Studios in Toronto, Canada, and is scheduled to wrap this June. Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), along with series regulars David Cronenberg (Kovich), Tig Notaro (Denise “Jett” Reno), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Gray), are all set to return next season.
A premiere date for season four has yet to be revealed by CBS.
New Star Trek: Discovery episodes are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the U.S., CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada, streaming on Crave in Canada, and will be available internationally on Netflix on Fridays.
Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.