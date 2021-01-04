Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Preview: Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3 Finale "That Hope Is You, Part 2" New Photos + Video Sneak Peek
Photo: CBS

News

Preview: Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 Finale “That Hope Is You, Part 2” New Photos + Video Sneak Peek

Published

The Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the final episode of season three “That Hope Is You, Part 2”. The episode is directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi—who also directed the season premiere (“That Hope Is You, Part 1“).

Check out a video preview and some brand new photos below.

“That Hope Is You, Part 2” premieres Thursday, January 7th on CBS All Access in the United States.

Sneak peek:

Photos:

Janet Kidder as Osyraa
Janet Kidder as Osyraa | Photo: CBS
Jake Weber as Zareh
Jake Weber as Zareh | Photo: CBS
Kenneth Mitchell as Aurellio
Kenneth Mitchell as Aurellio | Photo: CBS
Blu del Barrio as Adira
Blu del Barrio as Adira | Photo: CBS
Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber
Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber | Photo: CBS
Jake Weber as Zareh
Jake Weber as Zareh | Photo: CBS
Doug Jones as Saru
Doug Jones as Saru | Photo: CBS
Bill Irwin as Su'Kal
Bill Irwin as Su’Kal | Photo: CBS
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and Janet Kidder as Osyraa
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and Janet Kidder as Osyraa | Photo: CBS
Blu del Barrio as Adira, Ian Alexander as Gray and Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber
Blu del Barrio as Adira, Ian Alexander as Gray and Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber | Photo: CBS

Filming on the fourth season of Discovery began in November of last year at Pinewood Studios in Toronto, Canada, and is scheduled to wrap this June. Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), along with series regulars David Cronenberg (Kovich), Tig Notaro (Denise “Jett” Reno), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Gray), are all set to return next season.

A premiere date for season four has yet to be revealed by CBS.

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the U.S., CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada, streaming on Crave in Canada, and will be available internationally on Netflix on Fridays.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Cirroc Lofton Reflects on Deep Space Nine's "The Visitor" and its Lasting Impact as One of Star Trek's Greatest Episodes Cirroc Lofton Reflects on Deep Space Nine's "The Visitor" and its Lasting Impact as One of Star Trek's Greatest Episodes

News

Cirroc Lofton Reflects on Deep Space Nine’s “The Visitor” and its Lasting Impact as One of Star Trek’s Greatest Episodes

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine‘s Cirroc Lofton talks “The Visitor” Cirroc Lofton is still deeply touched by the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine fourth...

December 15, 2020
Preview: Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3, Episode 12 "There Is A Tide..." New Photos + Video Sneak Peek Preview: Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3, Episode 12 "There Is A Tide..." New Photos + Video Sneak Peek

News

Preview: Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3, Episode 12 “There Is A Tide…” New Photos + Video Sneak Peek

The Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the penultimate episode of season three “There Is A Tide…” (previously named “The Good of the...

December 28, 2020
Preview: Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3, Episode 10 "Terra Firma, Part II" New Photos + Video Sneak Peek Preview: Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3, Episode 10 "Terra Firma, Part II" New Photos + Video Sneak Peek

News

Preview: Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3, Episode 10 “Terra Firma, Part II” new photos + video sneak peek

“We must leave behind all of that which destroys us.” The Star Trek: Discovery returns with the tenth episode of season three “Terra Firma,...

December 14, 2020
Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3, Episode 9 "Terra Firma, Part I" Review: Out Of The Frying Pan, Into The Fire Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3, Episode 9 "Terra Firma, Part I" Review: Out Of The Frying Pan, Into The Fire

Review

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3, Episode 9 “Terra Firma, Part I” Review: Out of the Frying Pan, Into the Fire

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3, Episode 9 “Terra Firma, Part I” After suffering in the Prime Universe for so long, former Mirror Universe Emperor...

December 10, 2020

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2021 TrekNews.net