Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek Universe Super Bowl Commercial Features Stars of Discovery, Picard & Strange New Worlds

Published

Star Trek Universe Super Bowl Commercial Features Stars Of Discovery, Picard & Strange New Worlds
Paramount+

CBS debuted a brand new Star Trek Universe commercial during Super Bowl LV on Sunday, ahead of next month’s launch of Paramount+.

The commercial featured characters from Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, including Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Saru (Doug Jones), Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and Spock (Ethan Peck).

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard narrates the 20-second ad, saying:

We are such stuff as dreams are made of. Openness, optimism, curiosity. That is life. That’s why we’re here.

The new spot aired in addition to multiple “Expedition” ads throughout the game that pitted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Star Trek Universe Paramount+ Commercial

Paramount+ will be the new streaming home of Star Trek in the U.S. when it replaces CBS All Access on March 4. In addition to every episode of the current series Discovery, Picard, and Lower Decks and the upcoming Strange New Worlds, Paramount+ subscribers will also have access to The Original Series, The Animated Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, several Star Trek movies, and a catalog of other ViacomCBS-owned content.

To sign up for Paramount+, visit paramountplus.com.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Alexander Siddig Talks Star Trek: DS9, Dr. Bashir's Future In Section 31 & His New Film Skylines Alexander Siddig Talks Star Trek: DS9, Dr. Bashir's Future In Section 31 & His New Film Skylines

Interview

Alexander Siddig Talks Star Trek: DS9, Dr. Bashir’s Future in Section 31 & His New Film ‘Skylines’

Deep Space Nine star Alexander Siddig discusses his time on Star Trek, the future of conventions and his new film Skylines Alexander Siddig, who...

January 18, 2021
7 Things I Loved About Star Trek: Discovery Season 3... And A Few I Didn’t [Op-Ed] 7 Things I Loved About Star Trek: Discovery Season 3... And A Few I Didn’t [Op-Ed]

Op-Ed

7 Things I Loved About Star Trek: Discovery Season 3… And A Few I Didn’t [Op-Ed]

For many of us, 2020 was a horrible year on almost every front—except when it came to the final frontier. The last 12 months...

January 25, 2021
Paramount+ To Launch March 4, Taking Place Of CBS All Access Paramount+ To Launch March 4, Taking Place Of CBS All Access

News

Paramount+ to Officially Launch March 4, Taking Place of CBS All Access

CBS All Access will officially become Paramount+ on March 4 in the United States and Canada with International dates yet to be announced. The...

January 19, 2021
'Woman In Motion' Review: A Wonderful Tribute To Nichelle Nichols' Immense Impact On NASA And The Space Shuttle Program 'Woman In Motion' Review: A Wonderful Tribute To Nichelle Nichols' Immense Impact On NASA And The Space Shuttle Program

Fandom

‘Woman In Motion’ Review: A Wonderful Tribute to Nichelle Nichols’ Impact on NASA and the Space Shuttle Program

Review: Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek, and the Remaking of NASA Nichelle Nichols, known to Star Trek fans around the world as...

February 1, 2021

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2021 TrekNews.net