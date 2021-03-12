Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Begins Production, New Cast Members Revealed

It’s official — production on the next Star Trek series has begun.

CBS has announced production on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is now underway in Toronto, Canada. The company also revealed five new series regulars, including Babs Olusanmokun (“Black Mirror,” “Dune”), Christina Chong (“Tom and Jerry,” “Black Mirror”), Celia Rose Gooding (“Jagged Little Pill”), Jess Bush (“Skinford,” “Les Norton”) and Melissa Navia (“Dietland,” “Billions”), in a teaser video.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds production begins

New cast members

Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Melissa Navia

The five newly-announced castmembers join Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Number One) and Ethan Peck (Spock).

“In a career, there is never enough work that is pure joy. I feel that my friend Alex Kurtzman along with David Stapf at CBS Studios and Julie McNamara at Paramount+ have given me just that by letting me haunt the stock rooms of my favorite candy store and I am grateful,” said Akiva Goldsman, co-showrunner and executive producer of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds said via press release. “With a hell of a cast and undying love for the original series, we boldly go.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to be working alongside Akiva and our brilliant, multi-faceted cast to help bring the adventures of the Starship Enterprise to new life,” said Henry Alonso Myers, co-showrunner and executive producer. “For someone who’s been dreaming of spaceships and alien worlds since I was little, this show is a dream come true.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was first ordered last May and is being produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.