Captain Pike Series ‘STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS’ Ordered by CBS All Access

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn officially announced by CBS

After their critically acclaimed starring roles in Star Trek: Discovery season two, Captain Pike, Spock, and Number One are returning to the small screen in their own show: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn, respectively, are set to reprise their characters, and the series will take place in the decade before Captain Kirk assumes command of the Enterprise. The trio announced the series via a social media video.

“Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming of CBS All Access in a press release. “This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek.”

Not much else is known about the series at this moment, except some of the production team. Alex Kurtzman (franchise showrunner), Jenny Lumet (co-executive producer on Discovery season two), Henry Alonso Myers (executive producer on The Magicians), Heather Kadin (Discovery co-executive), Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth (executive producer on Picard and Discovery) will all serve as executive producers. No premiere date is set.

The Enterprise trio appeared together or individually in brief Short Trek episodes last year: “Q&A,”Ask Not,” and “The Trouble with Edward.”

Besides fans yearning for a spin-off, Ethan Peck voiced his hopes last year for a spin-off series featuring the new Enterprise actors, last year during an appearance at Trekonderoga.

Strange New Worlds is the latest addition to Star Trek’s modern television presence, joining Discovery, Picard, and the in-development untitled Section 31 series and the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks.

You can read the full press release below.

CBS ALL ACCESS ANNOUNCES SERIES ORDER FOR “STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS,” BASED ON THE U.S.S. ENTERPRISE AND ITS CREW



The New Series to Feature Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck Reprising Their Roles from Season Two of “Star Trek: Discovery” May 15, 2020 – CBS All Access today announced a series order for STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise,as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet will serve as executive producers in addition to Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper and Davy Perez will serve as co-executive producers. Akiva Goldsman will remain an executive producer and a key part of the creative team on STAR TREK: PICARD as well. The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. “Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on STAR TREK: DISCOVERY last season,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, CBS All Access. “This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to ‘Star Trek.’” “When we said we heard the fans’ outpouring of love for Pike, Number One and Spock when they boarded STAR TREK: DISCOVERY last season, we meant it,” said Alex Kurtzman. “These iconic characters have a deep history in ‘Star Trek’ canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew and its fans are in for an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the ‘Star Trek’ universe.” “This is a dream come true, literally,” said Akiva Goldsman. “I have imagined myself on the bridge of the Enterprise since the early 1970s. I’m honored to be a part of this continuing journey along with Alex, Henry and the fine folks at CBS.” STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is the latest addition to the expanding “Star Trek” franchise on CBS All Access, which includes hit original series STAR TREK: PICARD; STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, returning with season three later this year; the service’s upcoming first animated series, STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (“Rick and Morty”); and the development of a Section 31-based series with Michelle Yeoh. A CG-animated “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences is also in the works for Nickelodeon. The series is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

