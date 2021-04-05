Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Teaser: John de Lancie to Return as “Q”

The First Contact Day schedule started off with a bang, as we now know that the original Star Trek trickster himself, John de Lancie, is set to return as Q, the god-like being that harassed the crew of the Enterprise-D in The Next Generation.
A tone-setting teaser for season two of Star Trek: Picard showing off various Picard-centric mementos showed, among other things, a queen from a deck of cards, the image of which gradually swept away until only the Q in the corner was left. A voiceover line from John de Lancie says “the trial never ends,” a reference to the trial of humanity that Q placed the Enterprise crew under through TNG‘s run.
John de Lancie then joined Patrick Stewart and Wil Wheaton to formally announce his return to the Star Trek franchise.
De Lancie most recently voiced his classic character briefly in an episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. He last played Q in live-action form in the Star Trek: Voyager seventh season episode “Q2.”
Star Trek: Picard season two is currently filming and is slated for release in 2022.
Check out the teaser trailer, along with Stewart and De Lancie’s comments in the videos below.
Star Trek: Picard season 2 teaser trailer
Q returns for Star Trek: Picard season 2
