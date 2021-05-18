Connect with us

News

Win the First Season of Star Trek: Lower Decks on Blu-ray

Win Star Trek: Lower Decks On Blu-Ray

The first season of Star Trek: Lower Decks has arrived on Blu-ray and DVD — to celebrate, we’re giving away three copies to our readers!

Enter to win:

For a chance to win Star Trek: Lower Decks season one on Blu-ray, all you have to do is follow us on Twitter and Facebook and share either this tweet or this Facebook post. To double your chances, share on both!

Each winner will also receive eight Lower Decks character art cards (shown below).

Please note: this giveaway is open to U.S. residents only.

Series one art cards

The two-disc Blu-ray set includes all 10 season one episodes in 1080p HD along with two-hours of exclusive bonus features.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Blu-ray cover art
Star Trek: Lower Decks Blu-ray cover art (CBS)

Available today:

Lower Decks season one on Blu-ray and DVD is available today through Amazon and other online and local retailers.

Purchase on Blu-ray»
Purchase on DVD»

Synopsis:

Series creator Mike McMahan, writer and executive producer of “Rick and Morty”, takes you where no Star Trek series has gone before – to the lower decks! Join rule-breaker Beckett Mariner, aspiring captain Brad Boimler, rookie D’Vana Tendi and part-Cyborg Sam Rutherford as they attempt to navigate the most mysterious corners of our universe with very little experience – and even less authority. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 1 features nearly 2 hours of exclusive special features and includes guest appearances by Paul Scheer (“The League”), Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”), Marina Sirtis (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) and more!

The first season of the 30-minute animated series, Star Trek: Lower Decks, premiered in August 2020. Created and developed by Mike McMahan, the series stars Tawney Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, along with Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T’Ana.

Lower Decks season two is scheduled to debut on Paramount+ in the US on August 12 and will consist of 10 half-hour episodes.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

