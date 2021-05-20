Mirror Picard Returns to Unleash a Year of Tyranny in STAR TREK: MIRROR WAR Comic Series

Brace yourselves! The power-hungry Terran Captain Picard of the ISS Enterprise and his crew are returning for a thirteen-issue comic book series beginning on September 8th — which also happens to be “Star Trek Day”!

Mirror War will be published by IDW Publishing, written by Scott Tipton and David Tipton, illustrated by Carlos Nieto and feature covers by J K Woodward. Before issue 1’s release on September 8th, a special prelude issue, Star Trek: The Mirror War #0, will be released in August. It follows Mirror Picard as he’s summoned to Earth to face the wrath of his emperor, deftly weaving threads from past Mirror Universe tales in a way entertaining to newcomers and the initiated alike. It will be available with multiple cover variants for retailers and fans to enjoy, including Cover A by series artist Carlos Nieto, Cover B by Ejiwa “Edge” Ebenebe, and a Retailer Incentive edition by Bex Glendining.

STAR TREK: MIRROR WAR issue 0 cover by Carlos Nieto

STAR TREK: MIRROR WAR issue 1 cover by J K Woodward

“We’re absolutely thrilled to return to the Mirror Universe,” says Scott Tipton. “What’s in store for our Mirror Jean-Luc Picard and his Enterprise crew? New faces, new places, and old grudges. Picard’s ambitions are grander than ever, and nothing short of the throne itself will satisfy him!”

Following August’s #0 launch, the series will continue to build year-long tension with issues #1-8 and four interspersed tie-in specials, each highlighting a different member of the Next Generation cast. The first spin-off one-shot, slated for December, will focus on Data. Once complete, the 13-part saga will chart Mirror Picard’s path of conquest across all of the Mirror Universe, stoking the wrath of the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance along the way.



“In The Mirror War, we’ll be seeing what happens when Picard gets hold of information that can change the fortunes of the debilitated Terran Empire,” says David Tipton. “The Enterprise crew will find themselves in positions of potential power and wealth like never before.”

Our previous journey to the Mirror Universe was the one-shot comic Mirrors & Smoke featuring the Pirate Queen Janeway and drawn by Mirror War‘s cover artist J K Woodward. It was published in Dec 2019 and promoted as the first chapter of a larger event spanning multiple issues. There’s no word yet on the fate of this series.

“With Mirror Broken, Through the Mirror, and Terra Incognita, Scott and David Tipton — along with our Mirror War series cover artist J.K. Woodward — crafted a compelling and wholly original corner of the Star Trek universe. We’re excited to continue that tradition with The Mirror War, all while bringing new artists and storytellers into those Trek landscapes that fans love,” says editor Megan Brown.

For information on how to acquire Star Trek comic books, please contact your local comic shop or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.

