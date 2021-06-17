Connect with us

Published

New Star Trek: Prodigy 'Environmental' Images Show Of The Alien Worlds Of The Upcoming Series

Just a few days after revealing the cast and characters of the upcoming animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, Paramount Plus has now released four alien environments from the new show.

While the details of each are minimal, we do get a sense of the quality of the animation of the series from these “environmental coverage” images. Check them out below.

Star Trek: Prodigy environmental coverage

Environmental coverage from Star Trek: Prodigy
Environmental coverage from Star Trek: Prodigy | Paramount Plus
Environmental coverage from Star Trek: Prodigy
Environmental coverage from Star Trek: Prodigy | Paramount Plus
Environmental coverage from Star Trek: Prodigy
Environmental coverage from Star Trek: Prodigy | Paramount Plus
Environmental coverage from Star Trek: Prodigy
Environmental coverage | Paramount Plus

Developed by Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman and produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios, Star Trek: Prodigy stars Kate Mulgrew reprising her role as Kathryn Janeway from Star Trek: Voyager. Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Brett Gray as Dal, Angus Imrie as Zero, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, and Dee Bradley Baker as Murf. The series is scheduled to premiere on Paramount Plus later this year.

Written By

