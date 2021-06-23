New Details on Creation’s 55-Year Mission Tour in Las Vegas + A New Location for 2022

Following the cancellation of last year’s Star Trek Las Vegas, Creation Entertainment is bringing a new event, The 55-Year Mission, to the city later this summer, and location change in 2022
As Star Trek fans and celebrities prepare to beam down to Las Vegas for the 55-Year Mission in August, Creation Co-CEO Adam Malin joined this week’s episode of the Trek Geeks podcast to discuss what fans can expect this year along with some changes coming in 2022.
After last year’s cancellation and a name change to the 55-Year Mission (previously Star Trek Las Vegas), Creation Entertainment is set to embark on a new era of their annual Las Vegas convention with a lineup of more than 100 Star Trek guests appearing over four days. While nearly half of the U.S. population is now vaccinated, there’s still concern surrounding large indoor gatherings. Malin discussed those concerns, Creation’s plans for this year’s event, and what’s in store for 2022.
What to expect at the 55-Year Mission this year
Malin shared his plans for this year if masks will be a requirement, and the protocols that may be in place for the event, saying:
“We are going to be following the local mandates of Las Vegas and Nevada — and keeping to them. Although things have relaxed essentially to normal in that city.”
“If I had to guess — I don’t think there will be any mask mandates. People will be welcome to wear masks but I don’t believe we’ll insist upon them — but that is not a policy I can set myself. That is a supposition. And what the actual policy will be we’ll be keeping at about one month out [from the show], depending on what we see civically as well as what the entire Creation team deems appropriate for the situation.
“We will certainly do our best to maintain protocols. We are still working on protocols for photo ops. That will be a different world than the touchy-feely photographs that we were used to in years past. Because it’s a different society now and a different era. So expect the photo ops to be different.”
A new location for 2022
Malin went on to discuss the 2022 Las Vegas convention (tentatively being called the “56-Year Mission”) and announced that the event will make a “one-year” transition from the Rio to Bally’s.
“We are making a one-year transition over to Bally’s — which is a beautiful hotel and has some fantastic meeting space… not quite as large as Rio but the reason that we are doing that is that [the] Rio is undergoing a reimagining and a transformation. For those that don’t know it yet, it’s going to become a flagship Hyatt property.”
This year’s 55-Year Mission Tour takes place August 11-15 at the Rio Suites Hotel and Casino. The guest list includes cast and crew from every iteration of Star Trek, including William Shatner, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols and Walter Koenig from The Original Series, Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones from Discovery, Jeri Ryan from Voyager and Picard, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton and Kelsey Grammer from The Next Generation, Rebecca Romijn from Discovery and Strange New Worlds and more than 100 more.
To purchase tickets, visit creationent.com.
Check out the entire episode of the Trek Geeks podcast below and visit TrekGeeks.com for more.
What are your thoughts on the plans for this year’s Las Vegas convention, and the change in locations for 2022? Tell us in the comments below.
Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek-related events, and of course the latest on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.
You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Robert
June 23, 2021 at 10:03 am
I like the RIO and am very happy the convention is back there this year. Star Trek needs a permanent home, like the Experience was at the Hilton, we need a year round home. Photo ops will need to change, but how sad, part of the fun is getting to put your arm around them or shake hands. Never the less it’s going to be fun. Maybe the new hotel will cost less, RIO adds up, but the rooms are nice and big! I’m excited to attend this year, wish I could find someone to room share, I could only afford the weekend this year. But very grateful it’s happening this year!!!
LT Bailey
June 23, 2021 at 12:52 pm
Having attended the Cons from when it started at the Hilton with ST:TE was a great pleasure. I think that was the heyday of cons with the that location as it was the best considering we could go to Quarks bar for a drink. We would even stay at the Hilton off Con week just so we could go to Quarks. The Rio does have its advantages in the location, size of rooms and food choices and gambling if you like that as we saw many stars in the casino. We even played “Let it Ride” with Connor Trinneer when he sat down at our table for over an hour, he was great and very friendly to us. But Bally’s is very nice and it will be good to be there. That hotel is attached to the LV Monorail so you can stay at any of the hotels on the route that offer a better rate (Harrah’s, The LINQ, Flamingo and Westgate [former Hilton] if you buy a 4 or 5 day pass to ride the monorail. It will be interesting to see how Hyatt deals with it in the future.
David Desjardins
June 23, 2021 at 8:32 pm
Have not been a fan of the RIO since STLV50 – the experience was best described as a ‘Journey to the Center of Infections’. While the rooms were unusually large for Vegas at the price we paid (you’d think that would be good), the mystery stains on everything, and the consistent ‘stickiness’ of every surface had us gagging. We were smart and brought sheets with us, and draped them over the furniture so at least we can reduce the potential of tetanus. Actually improved the room.