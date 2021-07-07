Connect with us

Star Trek: The Motion Picture to Receive Full 4K ‘Director’s Cut’ Restoration, Coming to Paramount Plus

Paramount Pictures

Paramount and Paramount Plus announced today that the director’s edition of the first Star Trek movie, The Motion Picture, is getting a “full restoration,” and that this new version will be temporarily exclusive to Paramount’s streaming service.

The announcement notes that the restoration is being handled by producer David C. Fein, restoration supervisor Mike Matessino, and visual effects supervisor Daren R. Dochterman, all of whom previously collaborated with director Robert Wise.

The restoration will take about 6 to 8 months and will feature a 4K Ultra HD and high dynamic range (HDR) presentation, along with a Dolby Atmos-mixed soundtrack. There are no details yet as to how long this new version will remain exclusive to Paramount Plus, or if any other new special features are being produced for this release.

The Motion Picture premiered in 1979 and starred The Original Series cast of William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, Nichelle Nichols, James Doohan, George Takei, Walter Koenig, along with Grace Lee Whitney, Majel Barret, Persis Khambatta and Stepehn Collins as they encounter a long-lost NASA probe-turned-sentient machine.

The director’s edition, released in 2001 on DVD, featured new and recut scenes, upgraded visual effects, and special features.

In 2019, the film celebrated its 40th anniversary with limited engagements in theaters across the U.S. through Fathom Events.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for updates on the restoration of Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

  1. BOB LITTLEPAGE

    July 7, 2021 at 10:22 pm

    ‘BOUT DAMN TIME!!!!

